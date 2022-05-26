CFL players ratify new labor deal

Getty Images

The on-again, off-again, on-again CFL players strike is off again. This time, it’s apparently off for good.

The CFL Players Association advised its membership on Thursday night that the platers have ratified a “tentative memorandum of agreement” with the league.

The message to the players further explains that training camps will continue, and that the 2022 season will commence as scheduled. The regular season is due to begin on June 9.

And so ends only the second work stoppage in CFL history, and the first since 1974.

Earlier this week, the players rejected a deal that had been struck between the league and union management.