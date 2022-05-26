DeAndre Thompson selected as Broncos’ Billy Thompson diversity coaching fellow

Getty Images

The Broncos named their season-long defensive diversity coaching fellowship the Billy Thompson Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the team announced Thursday.

Thompson announced his retirement after 42 years with the Broncos as a Ring of Fame player and administrator.

DeAndre Thompson was selected as the 2022 Billy Thompson Diversity Coaching Fellow. Thompson, who most recently served as the cornerbacks coach at the University of Buffalo, will assist the defense with film breakdown and scouting reports.

DeAndre Thompson, a graduate of Texas A&M, was a two-sport letterwinner for the Aggies. He competed in football and track and field. He appeared in 25 games for A&M over three seasons and used his final year of eligibility at the University of Memphis.

In 2021, the Broncos named their offensive diversity coaching fellowship after Marlin Briscoe, who was the NFL’s first Black quarterback in the Super Bowl era.