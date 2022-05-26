Dennis Allen: We like progress Jameis Winston is making

Getty Images

Saints head coach Dennis Allen has said that the team expects to have quarterback Jameis Winston on the field for Week 1 of the regular season and things are moving in that direction.

Winston has been doing on-field work at OTAs this week, which is a good sign for a player coming back from a torn ACL. Allen’s update on Winston’s condition provided more positive news about how things are trending for the quarterback.

“I think he’s looked good,” Allen said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress. We still got a ways to go to get him ready, but we like the progress he’s making. We like where he’s at and hopefully that will continue.”

The returns of Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas are being viewed as major boosts to the Saints’ chances of competing for a playoff spot this season. Thomas hasn’t made it back on the field yet, but the expectation is that he’ll be able to do that in training camp.