Falcons release John Cominsky

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 26, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

The Falcons have elected to move on from one of their 2019 draft picks.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that the club has released defensive lineman John Cominsky.

Cominsky appeared in just four games for the Falcons last year, mostly playing on special teams. He finished the season with a pair of tackles, one of which was for loss.

Cominsky received his most playing time in 2020, when he appeared in 13 games with one start. That season he also had a sack with three tackles for loss and three total QB hits.

In all, Cominsky has appeared in 27 games with one start. He has 41 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

