Falcons sign Jeremy McNichols

The Falcons have added some depth to their backfield.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that the club has signed running back Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols has familiarity with head coach Arthur Smith’s offense, as Smith was his offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2020. That season, McNichols had 204 yards on 47 carries with a touchdown.

Last year, McNichols became more of a receiving threat out of the backfield as he caught 28 passes for 240 yards with a TD. He also had 156 yards rushing.

McNichols entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2017 and has bounced around to several teams. He’s also spent time with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos, Bears, and Jaguars. He appeared in two games for San Francisco in 2017, one game for Indianapolis in 2018, and one game for Jacksonville in 2019.