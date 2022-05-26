Jaguars wrap up draft class by signing Luke Fortner

Getty Images

The Jaguars have signed all seven of their draft picks.

Center Luke Fortner became the final one to put pen to paper on his contract on Thursday. The third-round pick signed a four-year deal with the AFC South team.

Fortner played in 55 games for Kentucky and he was named first-team All-SEC after the 2021 season. He started at guard before moving to center for his final season with the Wildcats.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson highlighted that versatility after the Jaguars selected Fortner last month, but longtime center Brandon Linder announced his retirement in late March and Fortner seems like a good bet to be in the mix to take over that spot.