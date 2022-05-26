John Harbaugh: I could play it cool, but it’s a big deal getting injured players back

Getty Images

The Ravens roster was gutted by injuries during the 2021 season, but things are moving in the right direction as they prepare for the 2022 campaign.

Cornerback Marcus Peters and others who suffered torn ACLs ahead of the season are getting closer to being cleared for a full return to football activities. Other players are even further along and doing work on the field during this week’s OTAs.

Peters’ partner at corner Marlon Humphrey said it “feels really good to be back” from a torn pectoral and others like running back Justice Hill and edge rusher Odafe Oweh are working after injuries of their own.

“Yeah, it’s a big deal,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I could sit up here and try to play it cool on that, but it wouldn’t be real.”

The Ravens modified their offseason program in hopes of avoiding a similar run of injuries this season. The full results of that work won’t be clear for some time, but starting with a full deck will be a good way for the team to fully test if their tweaks have the desired results.