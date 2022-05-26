Josh McDaniels on Colin Kaepernick workout: Derek Carr knows how we feel about him

Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a workout from the Raiders on Wednesday, the first time in five years he has gotten a private tryout from an NFL team. The Raiders have a starting quarterback who received a contract extension this offseason.

Thus, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said the team didn’t feel the need to give Derek Carr a heads up about Kaepernick’s workout.

“Nah, I mean, I think Derek’s pretty comfortable with where he’s at,” McDaniels said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. I don’t think that’s really a big thing to Derek at this point.”

Carr, 31, heads into his ninth season still looking for his first playoff victory, but with the knowledge that the organization believes in him. He signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension in May.

The Raiders have Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers behind Carr.

“I think he knows this is his football team, and he’s working like it on the field and he’s leading the way that we want him to lead, and he’s doing all the right things,” McDaniels said of Carr. “I couldn’t ask more from Derek Carr and very pleased with what he’s doing so far.”

Carr threw 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and produced a 94.0 passer rating last season. The Raiders went 10-7 but lost to the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs in Carr’s first postseason start.