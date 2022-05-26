Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Vikings want to see how good Kirk Cousins can be

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
For his first four seasons in Minnesota, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t necessarily surrounded by a coaching staff constructed to get the best performance from the most important player on the field. For season five, Cousins has a head coach who knows how to coach NFL quarterbacks, in part because he was one.

The new regime, led by G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell, decided to keep Cousins. In a Wednesday session with #PFTPM, Adofo-Mensah explained why they decided to stay the course at quarterback.

“Kirk’s a really good quarterback,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Things are binary. Either you’re a champion or you’re not. Either you’re the GOAT or you’re not. I don’t think that’s really how you successfully build teams. When you study historically what wins the NFL, special quarterback play does matter, but there are other ways to win.

“What we try to do is first and foremost get Kirk in the fold. I had a presentation with him. ‘Hey, you’re our partner in this. We’re trying to build this thing to have you be the best version of yourself, Kevin and I.’ Once we do that, then we can maybe go back and reassess where we are, but we think the best version of him and surrounding him with other things give us a really good chance.

“Ultimately, I can’t sit here and tell you I know for certain what that’s gonna be, but we think that it gives us a great chance to be there at the end with a chance to do it. Obviously extending him gives us more time, right? A lot of that is just these things don’t take off in one day, in one month. These are that take a little — they’ve had exposure together before. I think the last time Kevin coached him [in Washington] I think it was all under the same situation where it was a one-year deal and Kevin was like, ‘Look, I want to pour into this guy. I think he’s one of the best quarterback guys I’ve ever been around, so I want to pour into this guy, see what the best he can be and we’ll see what happens in the end.’ We thought that was the best path going forward.”

Plenty of Vikings fans wanted to move away from Cousins. But who would they have replaced him with? How would they have done better? Who would they have gotten?

They were better off sticking with Cousins, at least for a year or two. Where it goes from there remains to be seen.

10 responses to “Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Vikings want to see how good Kirk Cousins can be

  1. We keep hearing this question of who would they have gotten who was better? Why do you need someone better right away? What is so bad about taking a step back for one or two seasons to give yourself a chance to break out of a cycle of mediocrity? Which of these two scenarios do you prefer?

    1. Keep Cousins for two more years guaranteed, go 9-8 or 10-7, maybe make the playoffs and lose in the first round. Draft in the late teens, early 20s, and all the best QB prospects are gone. Rinse and repeat until Kirk finally retires.

    2. Trade Cousins for whatever assets you can get. Use the draft capital and cap space to improve the team at positions other than QB. Have a rough season, draft in the top 10, and get a good rookie QB who may turn out to be elite. Continue to build through free agency with all the cap space you still have.

    We’ve already seen Option 1 over and over. The guy you draft in Option 2 may not work out, but then you draft another guy. At least you have a chance at greatness instead of mediocrity. Don’t you think that would be a lot more fun to watch?

  2. This is Kirk’s 8th year as a starting NFL QB. We already know how good he can be and the answer is not good enough. When you pay a QB in the $40 million range, he has to be “the guy” not just a guy who you hope just doesn’t mess it up like Kirk is.

  3. My advice to Kirk and other struggling QB’s is to drop the ego until you prove yourself on the field. Win a SB first and a few MVP’s like myself and only then will you have earned the right to act like a diva. Then every morning you can admire yourself in the mirror like I do, and say, “You like that?”

  4. He had great stats playing for a coach that didn’t even want him. He can only be better playing under a coach that believes in him and will build the right offense around him.

  5. He may be the only guy in the league who doesn’t already know how good Kirk can be.

  6. You’ve already seen his ceiling, and so has the rest of the football world.

  7. lol, I’d like to see how good Cousins is. Thing is, he’s kind of vanilla. He’s kind of not offensive to anyone but also not exciting, not flashy when it’s called for. Meh.

  9. I believe it was the 100% correct decision to give him the chance to work with the new regime. He’s got his flaws… not everyone can be the GOAT… but the Vikings could do much, much worse.

  10. I reserve judgement, but I am hoping an offensive minded HC has a clue how to improve his play. Might not be a bad idea to tailor the offense around what he does well.

