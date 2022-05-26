Mecole Hardman tweaked hamstring at Chiefs’ OTAs

Getty Images

The departure of Tyreek Hill leaves Mecole Hardman as the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver, but at the moment he’s off the practice field in Kansas City.

Hardman tweaked his hamstring in yesterday’s Organized Team Activity and isn’t participating today, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Reid didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury. OTAs are voluntary, and Hardman can take all the time off he wants.

Hardman is heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. Last season he had career-highs of 59 catches and 693 yards.