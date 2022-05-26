Michael Thomas “not ready yet,” Saints plan for training camp

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been in attendance at the Saints facility for this week’s organized team activities, but his return to on-field work looks like it won’t be coming for a couple of months.

Head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on Thomas’ condition Thursday that said the team is “pushing for” Thomas to be ready to resume football activities when the team gets to training camp this summer. Thomas sat out all of last season with an ankle injury.

“I think he’s doing well in his rehab,” Allen said. “He’s not ready yet, but he’s here. He’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better and we’re certainly anxious to get him out there.”

The Saints drafted Chris Olave in the first round and signed Jarvis Landry to bolster a wide receiver group that was quite thin without Thomas a year ago. If they can keep all hands on deck this year, the position should go from a soft spot to a strong one.