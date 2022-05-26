Orlando Brown still hasn’t hired an agent

Getty Images

The Chiefs still plan to get a long-term deal worked out with left tackle Orlando Brown before the July 15 deadline. They can’t do anything, though, until Brown hires an agent.

“He’s still working to get an agent,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He’s interviewing these different people, so once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida, so he is getting his workouts in.”

Brown has not signed the franchise tag, which guarantees him $16.662 million for 2022, so he is staying away from the team’s organized team activities.

The Chiefs traded for Brown a year ago and the compensation included a first-round choice. He started 16 regular-season games last season, missing one game with a calf injury, and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl.