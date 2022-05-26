Packers sign Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom

Getty Images

The Packers selected a pair of players in the fourth round this year and they signed both of them on Thursday.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Zach Tom signed four-year contracts to kick off their professional careers. With those deals done, second-round wideout Christian Watson is the only one of 11 Packers selections without a contract.

Doubs topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons at Nevada and posted 20 touchdowns over those campaigns. He also served as a punt returner during his time in college and returned one kick for a touchdown.

Tom moved from center to left tackle during his final two seasons at Wake Forest. His older brother Cameron has played for the Saints and Dolphins, but is currently a free agent.