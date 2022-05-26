Pat Surtain II: Practicing against Russell Wilson helps me a lot

Getty Images

The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in order to upgrade their offensive capability, but one key member of their defense believes Wilson’s arrival will help on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II had a strong rookie year after being taken in the first round of the 2021 draft and said his plan for the coming months is to hone “little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game.” He said that practicing against an offense with Wilson at the helm is going to be a plus for that process.

“It helps me a lot, going against premier talent like that with a great quarterback and great perimeter players,” Surtain said, via the team’s website. “That helps me as a player and build on my game. It’s always great going against them.”

The first chance to see what kind of growth Surtain has made will come against Wilson’s former team in Week 1 and facing Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf should be a good test of where Surtain is to start his second NFL season.