Ravens cut Kevin Toliver

The Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Toliver, 26, joined the team’s practice squad Nov. 23 and signed a futures contract with the Ravens on Jan. 10. He did not see any action with the Ravens in 2021.

Toliver went undrafted out of LSU in 2018, but he signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent and made the roster. He played 27 games with two starts in two seasons in Chicago.

The Broncos signed him to their practice squad in 2020, and he played two games for them before a torn ACL prematurely ended his season. He did not play a game in 2021.

In his career, Toliver has 32 tackles and four pass breakups.