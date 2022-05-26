Ravens sign Brett Hundley

Getty Images

With Lamar Jackson not attending voluntary OTAs this week, the Ravens have added a quarterback.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that the club has signed Brett Hundley.

A former fifth-round pick in 2015, Hundley spent his first few seasons with the Packers before he was traded to Seattle in 2018. He then spent two seasons with the Cardinals backing up Kyler Murray. Last year, he bounced between the Colts’ practice squad and active roster.

Hundley hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2019. He compiled a 3-6 record for Green Bay in 2017 when he started nine games for an injured Aaron Rodgers. He finished that season completing 61 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

With Jackson choosing not to participate in OTAs, the Ravens had only two quarterbacks on the field in Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a radio interview on Thursday that Jackson’s absence isn’t any reason for alarm, as “voluntary does mean voluntary.”