Sashi Brown: Lamar Jackson’s been vocal about desire to be a Raven, won’t make big deal of OTA absence

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence from this week’s OTAs has been a subject of conversation around the team this week.

Teammates said that they’ve spoken to Jackson and know that he’s been working out in preparation for the 2022 season. Head coach John Harbaugh had less to say and referred any questions about Jackson’s offseason plans to Jackson himself.

Ravens president Sashi Brown didn’t offer any explanations during a Thursday appearance on WBAL, but he did say that the team isn’t going to make a federal case over Jackson’s decision to work out on his own right now.

“Voluntary does means voluntary,” Brown said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Lamar’s been out working this offseason . . . so no, I don’t think any reason for alarm. He’s been very vocal in terms of his support and desire to be in Baltimore. We’re pleased that’s he’s out there working and not going to make a big deal out of this.”

The Ravens have said they’re waiting for Jackson’s green light to move forward with negotiations on a new contract and there’s been no sign that Jackson has given it, so that remains in a holding pattern along with Jackson’s return to Ravens workouts.