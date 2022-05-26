Seahawks sign Abraham Lucas

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks got a draft pick under contract on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team signed third-round pick Abraham Lucas. He’s the fifth of their nine draft picks to sign with the team since last month’s draft.

Lucas was a four-year starter at right tackle at Washington State. He was named to the All-Pac 12 first-team after last season.

The Seahawks doubled down on tackles early in this year’s draft. Charles Cross joined the team as the ninth overall pick and is expected to slot into the left tackle slot this fall. Lucas has a good shot at starting on the other side and the Seahawks hope they’ve found lasting bookends to the line.