Sean McDermott says Bills need their young pass rushers to make their mark this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 26, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Bills used a first-round pick in 2021 on defensive end Greg Rousseau, a second-round pick in 2021 on defensive end Boogie Basham, and a second-round pick in 2020 on defensive end A.J. Epenesa. And Bills coach Sean McDermott wants this to be the year those picks pay off.

“This is going to be a big offseason for those guys,” McDermott said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “They’re in a position where they have to – we need them to really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense, and not just in a supporting role but in a primary role.”

Last year the Bills got 4.0 sacks from Rousseau, 2.5 sacks from Basham and 1.5 sacks from Epenesa. They’d like to improve the pass rush, which is why they signed Von Miller in free agency, but Miller says he’s also there to be a veteran mentor.

“I’m an open book and I’m going to force some of my chapters on them,” Miller said of his young teammates. “There’s things I’ve learned over my career that have helped me battle with 6-6, 300-pound [offensive linemen]. And these guys are already huge. So just little stuff like that that I’ll introduce to those guys to help their development out.”

If Miller can help the Bills get more out of those young pass rushers, he’ll make an impact even when he’s not the one pressuring the quarterback.

9 responses to “Sean McDermott says Bills need their young pass rushers to make their mark this year

  2. Anything other than 17-0 will surprise me. This is the best team in football and it’s not even close. The best quarterback, the best front office and without a doubt the best fans! Woo!

  3. Like Miller’s team first mindset. With Hughes and Addition gone it’s Prime Time for the young guys to shine.

  4. A solid veteran can make ALL the difference for a defense or offense to finally jel. This will work out great for the Bills

  5. I can see it – I think this will be a big breakout year for Rousseau, and Epenesa has shown flashes of elite playmaking ability.

    Having a player like Miller will elevate everyone on that D. They were kind of a fake #1 D last year, but with Tre White coming back and the other additions, they could be a legit #1 this season.

  6. The Bills have improved their pass rushing but their problem was run defense. They couldn’t stop the run against the Patriots, Titans, Steelers, Colts. If they win only 1 of those games, the Chiefs come to Buffalo for the playoffs and Buffalo likely wins.

  7. “I’m an open book and I’m going to force some of my chapters on them.” What a great quote and an incredible example of Hall of Fame leadership and sense of reponsibility towards team success. Here’s hoping that two of the “chapters” are the Super Bowl win with the Broncos and the Super Bowl win with the Rams. Go Von Miller, Go Josh Allen, Go Bills!!!

  8. Headline shoulda read: The Bills need their *Running Backs* to make their mark this year.,.

  9. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    May 26, 2022 at 12:49 pm
    The Bills have improved their pass rushing but their problem was run defense.

    ——

    Take it from a follower of McDermott’s going back to his time as an Eagles assistant: this is *always* the problem with his defenses.

