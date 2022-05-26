The Lamar Jackson mystery continues to grow

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ravens have a unique and largely unprecedented problem. And they have no idea how to solve it.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term status with the team remains a mystery. He won’t engage the team on a contract, even though the team is ready to give him a major new deal. He insists that he doesn’t want to leave, but he’s not acting like he wants to stay.

Four weeks ago, he complained on social media about the team’s decision to trade receiver Hollywood Brown, even though Jackson knew Brown wanted out.

Now, Jackson is skipping OTAs. The Ravens are downplaying it, because they have no choice. They’ll downplay everything Jackson does or doesn’t do — until they become sufficiently exasperated with Jackson to move on from him.

Here’s the simple reality. Even though the offseason program is mandatory, OTAs are football practices that allow teams to install much of their offensive and defensive playbooks for the coming season. There’s value in having key players there, especially the quarterback.

Indeed, if the team’s assessment of Jackson’s contract posture is accurate, it’s all the more reason for Jackson to attend.

“The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in March. “I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.'”

Fine. But to get to the top, he needs to climb. The climb happens now, during OTAs. If Jackson hopes to have a special season, the foundation for special is being laid now.

From 2018 through 2021, Jackson attended the OTAs. So why skip them now?

It’s all part of a mystery that the Ravens don’t want or need. And it underscores the existence of very real questions about whether any given year will be his last year with the team.

53 responses to “The Lamar Jackson mystery continues to grow

  1. I don’t know that he will ever win a Super Bowl, probably not, but he is definitely good enough to win a lot of regular season games and maybe another playoff game, at least until he loses a step. Won’t be easy to replace.

  2. He saw what Burrow can do and knows he will consistently be compared to him. He knows he can’t live up to it, so he wants out.

  4. Top-to-bottom, the Ravens have an extremely good roster.

    If they have any doubts about whether Jackson wants to stay long-term, they should trade him for a good haul of draft picks. I say that as someone who recognizes Jackson is a very good player (a lot of commenters on this site want to deny the former MVP is good for some reason).

    I thought the team’s backup was impressive last year; those extra picks give them options to find another quarterback on another rookie contract window; Jackson’s style of play exposes him to injury as he reaches his late 20s; and committing 25% of their salary-cap space to him doesn’t seem like the best way forward if he doesn’t want to work with them.

  5. Looks like the Ravens got a no talent version of Deebo on their hands . I say trade lamar while He has some trade value , the guy is not good enough to deal with His drama .

  6. Maybe he wants to be a free agent and he’s willing to take the risks required to get there.

  8. if huntley is there, then the ravens have their (should be starting) qb at ota’s.

  9. He doesn’t have the mental fortitude to win a Superbowl. It’s all about his brand, and without a solid advisory team to guide him he appears to be making the biggest mistake of his life by NOT signing the mega deal that the Ravens have offered. Time will tell how this all plays out, but the reality is he’s one major leg injury from losing it all, so the smart money says take the money while you can before it’s gone

  10. Bizarre to say the least. What does he want? There aren’t even any good guesses.

  11. I just never heard a guy refusing to get paid! There are players every year holding out for a new contract, and this team is begging to give him a new contract, and he ignores them?

  12. bengalbowl says:
    May 26, 2022 at 11:23 am
    He saw what Burrow can do and knows he will consistently be compared to him. He knows he can’t live up to it, so he wants out.

    ———–

    If Burrow makes the playoffs every year for the next 10 years he has about 52% chance to win the Super Bowl in that time. Odds are extremely low. He had his shot last year and blew it.

  13. what the old line.. you have a fool for a client when you represent yourself..

  14. It’s NOT a “mystery” to skip OTAs. The Ravens’ offense isn’t very complicated and he’s already been through it for three years.

  15. Until he can beat people with his arm and not his legs consistently, he’ll just be a good “regular season” player. There is no way I’d pay him the going rate of the current elite quarterbacks, given what he has shown thus far.

    LJ is one blown out knee from being an average quarterback at best.

  18. Lamar can make the most money going the Kirk cousins route. But he has to perform well and not get injured.
    If not the Ravens then where does he want to go?

  19. It seems like the only team in the AFC North to not have a QB Controversy is the Bengals. It’s about time there’s some stability for them.

  20. The QB should always be at OTAs. Jackson needs to step up and be there for his teammates.

  21. In the topsy turvy world of NFL football, I fully expect the lunacy to continue one day with this story:

    Raven trade Lamar Jackson to Seahawks for two first round picks and Geno Smith. Then Ravens sign Baker Mayfield. To the chagrin of the Mayfield apologists, he winds up getting beat out by Geno by week four. Ravens implode, fire Harbaugh and hire Lincoln Riley who is reunited with Mayfield and coaches him to rebound in 2023.

    Or some such

  22. He needs to NOT wear his arm out in the offseason which he’s done every year so far. Not showing up to OTAs is the smartest thing he’s done by a mile. He’s also not under long term contract

  23. I’m pretty certain Jackson will be more easier to replace than most think…

    It’s not like he is Cerebral like Peyton Manning or great at executing as Tom Brady.. He’s not as accurate as Drew Brees or as adaptable as Aaron Rogers..
    Jackson is more a middle of the pack, lower half of the qb in the league..

  24. He’s holding this franchise hostage, he knows it but the Ravens are too stubborn or stupid to realize it themselves. Running back masquerading at a quaterback.

  26. Lamar is just going to play out this year and let the Ravens franchise tag him for next year. Then he’ll do it again the following year (double franchise tag) and after that will worry about a longer contract with the Ravens or someone else.

  27. The quickest way not to be a Super bowl contender is to sign a QB to a mega contract. The Lamar experiment has made a good team that can make the playoffs but not a team that is actually considered a Super bowl “contender.” Time to walk away, throw a bone to your step-sibling franchise and offer something for Baker then trade Lamar, use those picks to trade up next year (if Baker is actually as bad as all say) for a QB.

  28. I think Lamar wants to play in a bigger market for his brand. I mean the Ravens are a great organization that do things and build the right way but it comes down to exposure and star power. Lamar is looking at his brand and for ways to maximize his image after football. You can’t really blame him.

  29. Maybe he should sit and watch the Boston Celtics play so he can better grasp the concept of a “team”.

  30. I believe he’s talented enough to win the Super Bowl. I believe he’s good enough for the team to invest in.

    But if he is actually obsessed with winning the Super Bowl, this isn’t cutting it. People who want to win at this level do next-level preparation. He’s an unconventional QB and he’s got some critical new teammates to jell with. Every bit of rhythm they don’t develop now can cost them games in the season. And he already has enough history of digging the team into a hole first before digging them back out with heroics that he should be getting ahead of that now. This Jim Morrison man-of-mystery stuff isn’t going to do it.

    This division, this conference, is going to be decided on very small margins. You have a crowd of QBs – Mahomes, Wilson, Burrow, Ryan – who have actually *been* to the Super Bowl and know what it takes. And a crowd of hungry QBs – Allen, Herbert, Carr, Tannehill, Watson/Mayfield – highly motivated to prove their worth. His peers are going to be all over it.

    Right now it looks like he’s obsessed with not having won, which is different than winning. For his sake, I hope he sorts it out, and quickly.

  31. His plan is no ”mystery.” It’s actually pretty obvious. He wants to avoid getting franchise tagged over and over again and become a free agent as soon as possible. The means no negotiations this season and next offseason his contact negotiation will start with a no tag clause. In the meantime, Lamar watches contracts for quarterback continue to skyrocket and he’ll cash in at the top of next year’s market.

  32. he is a hell of an athlete and can win games, but doesnt seem to be growing as a true qb. dont know if that is the team or his fault. he has amazing physical ability and seems to be getting bye on that alone, but qb is a cerebral position and maybe his lack of growth is because he depends on his physical ability and not on getting better with the mental part of the position.

    he seems to be a good guy and right now is doing something really rare and i give him a ton of credit for it, not grabbing at the money! he is a ball player and not a diva, again give him a ton of credit for being a ball player, especially with what other qb’s in the league do and act like(kyler). i hope i’m not wrong with his character, but time will tell.

  33. Someone “obsessed with winning a Super Bowl” doesn’t skip OTAs. The Ravens are in the unenviable position of having spent four years promoting and defending a guy who is now making them look foolish.

  37. I believe he wants to come home, whether being in Miami or Tampa. I’ve lived in South Florida my whole life & when he’s down here (he just seems like a different person)

  38. klutch14u says:
    May 26, 2022 at 11:23 am

    In his heart he knows what the rest of us know, he’s a running back.
    _____________________________________

    Actually, Lamar would be a terrible NFL running back. First, he has never played running back at any level. So, were is the experience coming from? He lacks the necessary vision for this position and he is only good second level, but you got to get there first. Can you imagine Lamar taking a snap from a QB on a running a play? Left, fake right, fake left, right, negative yardage. To be honest, Brady is way better at the QB sneak than Lamar; he would not even make it as a backup RB in the NFL. 10-yard runs from broken plays at the QB position in no way make you an NFL running back!

  39. What is it with players like Jackson who claim they want to win a Super Bowl, yet stay away from team building activities such as OTAs? True leaders in the NFL attend every team activity, bonding with their teammates, and building trust and rapport. Players who don’t do this, especially QBs, automatically give an edge to their opponents who are with their teams doing the work.

    Ravens would be smart to trade this guy for what is sure to be a healthy package of players and/or picks.

  40. Jackson is a talented football player at running back. He’s begun to realize what many NFL QB’s do after a few years,the position is about the classroom and how much you can learn and translate to the field. Most young QB’s get their offense down and can run it in three years at an NFL level. But some like Jackson struggle to read defenses correctly and get into the right offense against what they see. Jackson to this point hasn’t shown that ability. If the Ravens pay him a fortune equaling the top three passers in the league it will be a huge mistake. He’s not in that class at QB.

  42. Win a couple of playoff games. Then I will be impressed. He’s good. Great QBs win

  43. ghjjf says:
    May 26, 2022 at 12:24 pm
    Clearly Jackson is mentally immature!

    105Rate This

    ________________________________________________

    It’s not always about maturity. They sometimes have agents who advise them to do such things. They trust in their agents who have years in experience in these matters. Sometimes it’s good advice, sometimes it’s bad.

  44. pamper someone enough
    they believe they’re worth it

    he’s one sideline hit from being RG3

  46. Lamar is not a very good QB. Amazing and dynamic runner but like Jalen Hurts no one is afraid of his arm. He can throw down the middle of the field pretty well but he cannot pass outside the numbers. Look at the stats. You will not win a Super Bowl with him. In the playoffs he has three TD’s and five picks with a QBR of 68. He is a regular season dude.

  47. Love watching this Ravens offense when it’s loaded and healthy. Wondering that there may be things going on with this great kid and player that are causing the inexplicable.

  48. He should have signed last year before the Ravens realized he will never progress as a QB. Now Baltimore knows when they part with him they won’t look bad because he won’t ever be very good as a passer. They should trade him to some short-sighted team like Carolina. Probably get three first rounders out of them and the Ravens could start Tyler Huntley, who is a better passer than Jackson anyway.

  49. nje22 says:
    pamper someone enough
    they believe they’re worth it

    he’s one sideline hit away from being RG3

    ___________

    Not sure what pampering has to do with anything.
    Additionally, here’s a list of QB’s who are one sideline hit away from being RG3: Derrick Carr, Russell Wilson, Jaylon Hurts, Tua, Jameis Winston, Justin Fields etc…

  50. mattjonesrallyjersey says:
    May 26, 2022 at 11:44 am
    Until he can beat people with his arm and not his legs consistently, he’ll just be a good “regular season” player. There is no way I’d pay him the going rate of the current elite quarterbacks, given what he has shown thus far.

    LJ is one blown out knee from being an average quarterback at best.

    ————–

    If receivers and RBs can come back from ACL injuries why not a QB? Lamar remains the best QB of his draft class. The only unanimous league’s MVP, 1st team all pro, a pro bowler. Just pay the man.

  51. ghjjf says:
    May 26, 2022 at 12:24 pm
    Clearly Jackson is mentally immature!
    ____________

    Quite the contrary. Lamar is an exceptionally mature young man. He was just back in Louisville during Derby week with Teddy Bridgewater supporting a youth center. He was a guest at the most prestigious pre-Derby party. Lamar performs a vast amount of community/charitable work. Everyone who engages with him is impressed with how he handles himself.

  52. Just let him walk. I’m a ravens fan through and through but the dude is just a constant distraction and always will be. From the off field antics and his obsession with his brand and hanging out with rappers, to whenever he signs that deal all the consistent and nonstop questions and expectations that will come shortly after. If the dude breaks under the pressure of winning a playoff game, how will he do with the pressures and even more scrutiny of becoming one of the highest paid athletes.

