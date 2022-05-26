Todd Bowles: Expectations are high for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in Year Two

Getty Images

Last year, the Buccaneers drafted edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with the last pick of the first round. They eased him into competition, giving him a rotational role on the defense as a rookie.

Tryon-Shoyinka ended up playing 49 percent of the Bucs defensive snaps and 30 percent of their special teams snaps, appearing in all 17 games with six starts. In the postseason he recorded a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

But entering 2022, Tryon-Shoyinka is becoming a full-time starter. Tampa Bay had Jason Pierre-Paul in that role opposite Shaq Barrett, but the team has not re-signed him in free agency.

Head coach Todd Bowles said in his Wednesday press conference that the Buccaneers have “high” expectations for Tryon-Shoyinka this year.

“He’s very athletic,” Bowles said. “Obviously, we took him in the first round. Going into Year Two, we expect him to have the nuances down with a lot of the things he did last year and expect him to come into his own. I don’t expect him to be [Jason Pierre-Paul], I expect him to be Joe. He has a skill set all on his own that he could be a good player.”

Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and three pass breakups as a rookie in 2021.