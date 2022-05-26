Trey Lance: Finger injury impacted me all last season, feeling really good now

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s shoulder injury has had a big impact on the 49ers offseason because the team has not been able to trade him since he had surgery, but there hasn’t been any sign that his extended stay on the roster has impacted plans to start Trey Lance this fall.

Lance’s own health came up when he spoke to reporters from the team’s OTAs this week. Lance injured his right index finger in a preseason game and that didn’t keep him from playing during the regular season, but he said it was something that impacted him when he threw the ball.

After taking a few weeks off from throwing the football at the end of the season, Lance said the finger was finally back to where it needed to be.

“I kind of dealt with my finger throughout the season, so for me, it was kind of getting that back, and getting healthy, and feeling back to myself,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Like, towards the end of the season, I wasn’t the best version of myself overall. It was a long season, a long pre-draft process, of me not being in school. Everyone says it’s going to be, but you don’t really realize it until it happens. And I think the finger, for me, was the biggest thing just as far as throwing the ball. I kind of had to learn to throw the ball differently without kind of using my pointer finger, I guess because of just where it was at throughout the year. But now, I feel like I’m in a great spot, health-wise, and throwing the ball wall, and feeling really good.”

The question of what a full year of Lance as the starter will look like, but little doubt that the 49ers need him at 100 percent if they’re going to get the kind of answers they want.