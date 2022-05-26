Will Gholston: Logan Hall is an even more athletic J.J. Watt

Getty Images

The Bucs made defensive lineman Logan Hall the 33rd overall choice of the draft this spring. Many have compared Hall to Bucs defensive end Will Gholston, who is entering his 10th season with the team.

“I can give you my opinion on Hall. He is that guy,” Gholston told the Pewter Report. “Logan is like that. His versatility, I think he can play inside and out. I think he can play my position [and Ndamukong] Suh’s position. His explosiveness and how well he moves, to be that big, I was shocked. Because I don’t necessarily see guys my size and stature all the time. He’s the same size as me, but he moves.”

Rather than compare Hall to himself, Gholston said the rookie reminds him of Noah Spence and J.J. Watt. Spence, who played with Tampa Bay from 2016-18, had explosiveness that Gholston sees in Hall.

Gholston’s “high hopes” for Hall include at least six sacks for Hall as a rookie.

“I haven’t seen him in pads. I don’t know why I’m so excited about him, but man, I see the dog in him,” Gholston said. “You really see the dog with the pads, but I see the dog. I see the fight. He is so big and slippery. He’s an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime.”

The comparison is a big one. Watt, who has 102 career sacks, five Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and three defensive MVP awards, will end up in Canton one day.

Watt made 5.5 sacks his rookie season with the Texans.

“Dang, this is some big compliments I’m giving out,” Gholston said. “I just want everybody to know that guy is like that. I believe he is. Hopefully he don’t watch it because when I see him, I’m never going to give him this credit in person. Not yet.”