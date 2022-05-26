Wink Martindale: People can say what they want about our defense, but we control the narrative

Getty Images

Wink Martindale got head coaching interviews when he was running the Ravens defense, but none of them resulted in a bump up from coordinator to the top job on the coaching staff.

If part of the reason for that was the annual expectation that the Ravens will be strong defensively, Martindale came up with a good stage to prove he can build a defense up from nothing. Martindale left the Ravens this offseason and took a job on Brian Daboll’s staff as their defensive coordinator.

Many wondered how successful Martindale’s aggressive, attacking style will be with a secondary short on defensive backs and that group got even thinner with cornerback James Bradberry‘s release, but Martindale said on Thursday that no outside opinions will determine how the team fares this year.

“Look, we’ll control the narrative,” Martindale said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “That’s what I’ll tell you. We control the narrative. People can say what they want to say. But we control the narrative in the room. And I’m excited about this season.”

If Martindale is able to put together a stronger unit than expected, his name could wind up back in the mix for head coaching jobs next offseason. If not, it may be a long season for the Giants.