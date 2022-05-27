Aaron Glenn: Aidan Hutchinson has unbelievable quickness

It’s early, but the Lions already feel like they’re getting positive returns from selecting edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall.

Head coach Dan Campbell complimented Hutchinson on his first few weeks as a pro on Thursday. And defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn echoed those sentiments in his own press conference.

“Here’s my initial read, everything that we thought we were getting shows up, not just in practice but in the meeting room also,” Glenn said. “What else shows up is just those little things where you’re like, ‘Can he do this? I wonder if he can do it.’ And then you see it in practice that it shows up.

“He has this quickness that’s just unbelievable. He has this ability to bend and turn and continue to work his hands that is outstanding. Those are one of the things I talked about in practice yesterday with our D-line coach like, ‘Just watch him. He’s always working. He’s always working.’ That’s that relentless attitude that you guys could see when he was at Michigan that made him so successful. It’s natural for him. There’s no doubt in my mind that this player is going to be a really, really good player for us. I’m excited to see him once we get into training camp and he gets into games for us.”

In the lead-up to this year’s draft, the Lions talked about picking a player at No. 2 overall who can make an immediate impact. There’s a lot of time before Week One, but it looks like Hutchinson can be that kind of player for Detroit in 2022.

  1. As a Packer fan who who’s team will face him twice yearly, I hope he’s not as good as he was at UM. Especially with our left tackle rehabbing from a torn ACL.

  2. I am sure he does, but that’s all he has, and over 17 games, will it mean anything for all 3 downs as #2 overall pick?

    He’s small, he’s not good vs the run and the ego may be a detriment overall to the Lions defense like it was/is for Clay Matthews, Von Miller, Chandler Jones, TJ Watt, the Bosa Brothers, and the list goes on and on and on.

    You can mask their lack if interest in Run D by having great players around them, sure. But, most of the players listed above who have bloated sack totals didn’t have that, save for Von Miller and Chandler Jones. It’s easier to get your DT/NT and DEs before adding the hood ornament of “rusher” to the mix.

    Sacks are great, but check the run defenses of those teams who feature these players who want big contracts and realize sack totals are the way to achieve those contracts or justify them.

    It’s takes a special edge player to be a 2 way edge player and understand the entire position.

