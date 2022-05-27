Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy’s criticism

Getty Images

Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had some harsh comments about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently, but head coach Andy Reid said those comments say more about McCoy than Bieniemy.

McCoy said on the I Am Athlete podcast that Bieniemy talks to players in a fashion that many players take issue with, and McCoy suggested that his inability to relate to people is the primary reason Bieniemy hasn’t been hired as a head coach.

Reid, however, said that if McCoy didn’t like what Bieniemy was saying to him during their time together in Kansas City, it’s because Bieniemy was honest with McCoy about where he was lacking, and McCoy didn’t want to accept that he was on the down side of his career when he arrived in Kansas City.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. . . . He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

Reid said he enjoyed coaching McCoy but thinks that McCoy, who was 31 during his season in Kansas City, struggled to accept he wasn’t the elite running back he once had been.

“I’m a big LeSean fan,” Reid said. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall of Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side and sometimes that’s hard to take.”

Reid said he thinks Bieniemy relates well to players and will be a good NFL head coach some day.

“You see the love that the players have for him. He’s got all these guys standing up for him and saying positive things,” Reid said. “He’s a heck of a football coach and I’m disappointed that he hasn’t had a chance and optimistic that he’s going to have one in the future.”