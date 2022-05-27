Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy’s criticism

May 27, 2022
Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had some harsh comments about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently, but head coach Andy Reid said those comments say more about McCoy than Bieniemy.

McCoy said on the I Am Athlete podcast that Bieniemy talks to players in a fashion that many players take issue with, and McCoy suggested that his inability to relate to people is the primary reason Bieniemy hasn’t been hired as a head coach.

Reid, however, said that if McCoy didn’t like what Bieniemy was saying to him during their time together in Kansas City, it’s because Bieniemy was honest with McCoy about where he was lacking, and McCoy didn’t want to accept that he was on the down side of his career when he arrived in Kansas City.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. . . . He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

Reid said he enjoyed coaching McCoy but thinks that McCoy, who was 31 during his season in Kansas City, struggled to accept he wasn’t the elite running back he once had been.

“I’m a big LeSean fan,” Reid said. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall of Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side and sometimes that’s hard to take.”

Reid said he thinks Bieniemy relates well to players and will be a good NFL head coach some day.

“You see the love that the players have for him. He’s got all these guys standing up for him and saying positive things,” Reid said. “He’s a heck of a football coach and I’m disappointed that he hasn’t had a chance and optimistic that he’s going to have one in the future.”

24 responses to "Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy's criticism

  1. Bieniemy comes across as McCoy says during interviews and such too. I side with LeSean on this one.

    Maybe I’ve missed it but I havent seen very many players stand up for him.

  3. To me, an “inability to relate to people” would be leaving a 20-cent tip on a $60 bill. Good thing LeSean never did anything like that.

  4. And you guys said it was because he didn’t call plays. There are so many facets to picking an NFL coach that you guys have no idea about. You think Harbaugh became a head coach by calling onside kicks?

  5. I don’t know a single Eagles fan that liked Lesean McCoy, the person.

    When a nickname like shady sticks, that says a lot. He lived up to that monicker.

    Great player for quite a while but certainly not a hall of famer.

  7. Sounds like poor little LeSean got his feelings hurt by big meanie Bieniemy. Wahhhhhh.

  9. If it is true that the players love him, then Reid should have been quiet and let people like Mahomes, Kelce, Hill, and a premiere offensive lineman step up to defend the man.
    If you blow up my favorite coach/mentor, I am going to cut loose on you.

  11. LeSean McCoy is a clown. He is still butt hurt he got benched with the Chiefs.

  12. If not his inability to relate to people, what *is* the reason he hasn’t been hired as a head coach, Andy?

    Hasn’t he gotten a lot of interviews and opportunities? Hasn’t nearly every NFL media or team official – not in need of a coach – publicly said “It’s unbelievable Eric isn’t a head coach”? It gets more difficult with each passing hiring season to believe his problem is solely or even mainly the color of his skin.

  13. Attack McCoy if you like the bottom line is, everybody keeps scratching their head as to why Bienemy continues to be passed over for promotion and finally we likely have at least a small glimpse as to why.

  14. im more apt to believe a player NOT on the team than one who is.
    the fact KC only extended him one year kind of sides with mccoy as well

  16. Bieniemy’s reputation as a top-flight offensive coordinator took a major hit in the second half of Super Bowl LV. The two halves were virtual carbon copies. And if he condescends or belittles players, as McCoy’s experience suggests, his chances of landing a HC job are slim.

  18. When Adrian Peterson came into the league he hit the hole like a freight train. He popped through or pushed the pile. One of first full games he almost has 300 yards rushing. Eric Bienemy taught him to dance in the backfield and helped a great running back to the top of the record books in negative yardage plays. I know what many people think of AP but with different coaching he has 3000 more yards when he retires. Bieniemy had no idea how to coach power and speed. His success has all been with smaller shifty running backs. He’s a one trick pony. There is some reason why he doesn’t get a HC short.

  19. One of. my favorite maxims is “Both things can be true”. In this case, LeSean’s reputation precedes him, and while Andy Reid is right about taking criticism, it can also be true that Bienemy could be a Johnny one-note, always coming across as a hard case. Just as players have to be able to respond positively to ‘hard’ coaching, coaches have to understand when to dial it up and when to dial it back

  20. Of course Reid would defend his coach, but he inadvertantly identifies the problem with Bieniemy when he says, “Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player”. Hello. Since most players are not rookies or have been with KC since being a rookie, Bieniemy’s style of communicating and relateability is missing.

  22. If you think EB is the coordinator, you’ve not watched the Chiefs, or you don’t know Reid… Andy wants EB out as much as anyone. If he doesn’t stand up for him, he’ll continue to be stuck with him.

  23. Bieniemy has been promoted to his level of incompetence and will remain there.

  24. McCoy was offended to have a coach tell him to tuck and protect the ball instead of carrying it in one hand three feet away from the body while angry linebackers are chasing him.

