Brandon Hunt leaving Steelers for Eagles

Getty Images

After the Steelers hired Omar Khan as their new General Manager, it seemed likely the other internal candidate for the job would leave. Indeed, Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt is joining the Eagles, Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com reports.

Hunt’s “high-ranking” role on Howie Roseman’s staff is unclear.

The Eagles lost vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl to the Steelers as Khan hired Weidl to become his assistant G.M. The Eagles have seen four executives leave this offseason for assistant G.M. jobs.

Hunt joined the Steelers in 2010. He also interviewed for the Raiders G.M. opening this year and spoke with the Bills about an assistant G.M. job.

The Steelers are adding former high-ranking Lions executive Sheldon White and promoting Dan Colbert, son of former G.M. Kevin Colbert, to high-ranking positions within the department, per Mosher.