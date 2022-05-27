Chargers sign Zion Johnson

Getty Images

Zion Johnson took care of signing his first NFL contract before Memorial Day weekend.

The Chargers announced that they have signed the third-round pick on Friday. It’s a four-year deal for Johnson.

Johnson opened his collegiate time at Davidson, but transferred to Boston College for his last three years in school. He started at left tackle and left guard during his time at the ACC school and was named a first-team All-American at the latter position last year.

The Chargers are expected to move Johnson to right guard and he has a clear path to a starting role as a rookie. If that’s how things play out, he’ll join 2021 first-rounder Rashawn Slater as young building blocks on the offensive line.