David Njoku agrees to four-year deal with Browns

Word this week was that tight end David Njoku and the Browns were close to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

They have bridged the final gap. NFL Media reports that Njoku has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the team.

Njoku was set to play out the year under the terms of the franchise tag, but that won’t be necessary after agreeing to the $56.75 million pact. The deal includes $28 million in guaranteed money. The guarantees were believed to be the sticking point this week and the agreement shows that the two sides were able to find the right landing point.

Four other tight ends — George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews — have contracts with average annual values of at least $14 million.

Njoku was a first-round pick in 2017 and has caught 148 passes for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in Cleveland.