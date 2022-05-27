Jadeveon Clowney: “Much better feeling” being back with Browns

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the Browns this week in a move that will allow him to stay for the same place for two straight years for the first time in a while.

Clowney was traded by the Texans to the Seahawks in 2019 and then spent a year with the Titans before joining the Browns in 2021. That makes this year the first since 2018 that he has not had to get acclimated to a new situation while also preparing himself to play football.

“It’s a much better feeling,” Clowney said, via the team’s website. “You’re just always excited. I’m excited to be around them. I know what I’m dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I’m just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season.”

Clowney said the team had a great defense last season and “got some more key players on offense and defense” this offseason. The result is a roster that Clowney believes has “a shot” at the Super Bowl, although the league’s disciplinary decision on quarterback Deshaun Watson could impact that possibility before the team hits the field later this year.