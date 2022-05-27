Jameis Winston: Chris Olave is “smooth as the other side of the pillow”

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 27, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is still working his way back from a torn ACL and isn’t quite doing everything on the field.

But he has been able to throw with his receivers, including rookie Chris Olave. Winston’s gotten a favorable early impression of the 11th overall pick.

Smooth as the other side of the pillow,” Winston said of Olave on Thursday, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart, man. He’s a guy that’s always asking questions. He’s a guy that wants to know how you want it, and I really respect that.”

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State. Paired with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, Olave should be a part of a strong crop of weapons for Winston in 2022.

  6. C’mon Jameis! It’s “As COOL as the other side of the pillow.” Stuart Scott is going to haunt you for that one.

  7. Something we Buckeye fans already knew the Packers will regret on waiting as long as they did for the green rookie wr’s .

  9. Wow Jameis. It’s as “cool as the other side of the pillow”. SMH

