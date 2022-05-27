Jayron Kearse looking to build on his surprising 2021 season

Getty Images

In the first five seasons of his career, safety Jayron Kearse started 12 games, made 138 tackles, half a sack and an interception. He arrived in Dallas in 2021 on a one-year, $1.1 million contract with no guarantee even to make the roster.

Kearse ended up starting 15 games, led the team in tackles with 101, added a sack and two interceptions and earned a two-year, $10 million deal with $5 million guaranteed this offseason.

“Considering the trajectory of my career, to be at this point that I’m at now, it’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Kearse said, via David Helman of the team website. “But I’m still with the same mindset that there’s more out there for me, and I’m working to go get that.”

Kearse is among four of the team’s five regular secondary starters returning in 2022. Instead of competing for a job this offseason, Kearse is working toward an even bigger season in his second season as a full-time starter.

“It’s very different than it was last year – especially around this time,” Kearse said. “Around this time last year, I was coming in and competing, just trying to get my feet wet and earn my way here.”