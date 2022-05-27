Jerry Jones says CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over Amari Cooper as a No. 1 receiver

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 27, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason, leaving no question that CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says that’s an improvement.

Jones told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram that Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys’ offense. Jones said that’s no knock on Cooper, but that Lamb has the makings of a complete No. 1 receiver in “production, in the huddle and off the field.”

Lamb had largely already overtaken Cooper as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver: Lamb played more snaps than Cooper, had more passes thrown his way than Cooper, and caught more passes for more yards than Cooper last season.

But with Cooper gone, there’s now no question which receiver opposing defenses will focus on most when facing the Cowboys. Jones thinks Lamb is up to the task.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Jerry Jones says CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over Amari Cooper as a No. 1 receiver

  1. Sure Jerry, but who’s your number 2 receiver now? Is he better than Ceedee Lamb?

  2. Jerry Jones just can’t help himself from talking. He HAS to say something that will put his foot in his mouth. Okay Jerry, lets see how Ceedee does when defenses are giving him primary focus.

  3. We’ll see… Ceedee didn’t get the other team’s CB1, and now he will.

  5. Cooper is wildly inconsistent. Half the games I saw with him you wouldn’t even know he was on the field at all.

  6. Cowboys fans, was it really necessary for Jerry to say that?
    Why does he feel the need to cast shade on players who move on?

  7. I hear the crackling and smell the smoke from that bridge being burned by Jones.

  8. Even if Lamb is an upgrade over Cooper as the number 1 receiver, the situation at the number 2 and 3 receivers seems to have gotten a lot worse.

  9. Lamb couldn’t put up Cooper stats last year when he was seeing the 2nd CB every game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gallup has a better year than Lamb. Lamb is not as good as advertised.

  10. Meanwhile there is a huge gaping hole for #2 and #3 receivers. Gallup is coming from ACL who may not be ready for a while. Washington is unproven and then there is a rookie. Watch this offense sputter. Jones is a genius.

  11. The Cowboys offense and Dak went from nothing to something when Cooper arrived. Lamb is great, but I think we will see a huge drop off with Cooper being gone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.