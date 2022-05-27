Jerry Jones says CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over Amari Cooper as a No. 1 receiver

Getty Images

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason, leaving no question that CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says that’s an improvement.

Jones told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram that Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys’ offense. Jones said that’s no knock on Cooper, but that Lamb has the makings of a complete No. 1 receiver in “production, in the huddle and off the field.”

Lamb had largely already overtaken Cooper as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver: Lamb played more snaps than Cooper, had more passes thrown his way than Cooper, and caught more passes for more yards than Cooper last season.

But with Cooper gone, there’s now no question which receiver opposing defenses will focus on most when facing the Cowboys. Jones thinks Lamb is up to the task.