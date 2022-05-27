Josh McDaniels: I’m not Bill Belichick and I can’t be, I’m just going to be myself

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels owes much of his career to Bill Belichick, who was his boss in New England for a total of 18 years over two stints with the Patriots. But McDaniels says that he knows he can’t run his team the exact same way that Belichick has run the Patriots for more than two decades.

“I’m not Bill [Belichick] and I can’t be. I’m just going to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team,” McDaniels said.

This is McDaniels’ second head-coaching job. The first one, in Denver, did not go well, and he was fired midway through his second season. McDaniels said he’s been waiting for the right fit to become a head coach again.

“I’ve been looking forward to an opportunity like this for a couple years now and I’m so blessed to have the staff that we have and the group that we have working, and the support staff that we have around me,” said McDaniels. “They make my job easy. I’m just trying to keep us on schedule and on time and those kind of things, but I couldn’t say enough things about the staff here. The strength and conditioning guys, the trainers, the equipment people that make this thing go – they do a tremendous job. Then our coaching staff is doing a great job. They’re here real early, they’re here late at night making sure all the information is prepared. I feel like I’ve learned a lot. I feel like it’s slowed down for me, for sure. Doesn’t mean anything at this point in time of the year, doesn’t have any bearing on what’s going to happen down the road, but definitely feel a comfort level now in terms of understanding what my role is and how to do it better.”

Belichick’s assistants have not had a great track record as head coaches, and that includes McDaniels in Denver. He’s hoping that Las Vegas will be different, even as he differentiates himself from Belichick.

  1. Once again acting the immature punk he always has been. Sorry LV this isn’t going to work.

  2. I don’t care what anybody says. Go back and look at the drafts and acquisitions he made. John Elway gets all the credit, but McDaniels helped shape that little Broncos dynasty more than people seem to want to acknowledge. It didn’t show under him, but some of his head scratching moves worked out. Here’s hoping a little hindsight and a lot of maturing produces better results while he’s got the reigns. I’ll be rooting for him this time around.

  3. As long as he doesn’t trade both Carr and Adams Week 1 he’ll be fine.

  4. “Belichick’s assistants have not had a great track record as head coaches, and that includes McDaniels in Denver.”

    I guess you can also point out that Belichick doesn’t have a great record as a head coach without Brady. Belichick is 70-79 overall without Brady and 29-58 against teams with a . 500 winning percentage or better.

  7. Just remember to put the drain plug in before you launch the boat this time fool.

  8. I’ll laugh if McDaniels gets Kaepernick signed and plays.

    Same McDaniels that drafted Tebow in the first round so if anyone would do that it’s him. Lol

  9. This argument of Belichick needing Brady is way overdone. The first 3 Super Bowls the Patriot’s won Brady was not the polished Brady of recent years. And Belichick taught and met extensively with Brady every week to mold him into the winning QB he became.

  11. McDaniels “being himself” worked out great for Denver and Indianapolis.

  12. zandrew says:
    May 27, 2022 at 1:48 pm
    This argument of Belichick needing Brady is way overdone. The first 3 Super Bowls the Patriot’s won Brady was not the polished Brady of recent years. And Belichick taught and met extensively with Brady every week to mold him into the winning QB he became.
    ————————-
    Brady has won everywhere he’s played including a Superbowl without B.B. Bill, not so much.

  13. Zandrew,

    With the cheap squad Belichick gave to Brady, especially the squad before, no other QB would be able to do what Brady did, like scoring 24 or more in back to back playoff games.

    So no SB for Patriots with any other QB, no matter how much credits you want to give to Belichick.

  14. A Belichick assistant is the most successful college coach in history. So let’s give him some credit.

  15. I hope JM does well in LV. I will, however, never forget the belly laugh of seeing him in Denver with the cut off sleeves, ala BB.

  16. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    May 27, 2022 at 2:09 pm
    zandrew says:
    May 27, 2022 at 1:48 pm
    This argument of Belichick needing Brady is way overdone. The first 3 Super Bowls the Patriot’s won Brady was not the polished Brady of recent years. And Belichick taught and met extensively with Brady every week to mold him into the winning QB he became.
    ————————-
    Brady has won everywhere he’s played including a Superbowl without B.B. Bill, not so much.

    —————
    Belichick won two Super Bowls with the Giants as a DC. His game plan for the game against the Bills is in the HOF. As a head coach he built a staff that became the Ravens, a team that was competing at the highest level for 20 years. BB was responsible for a trade down that became the Ray Lewis pick.

    Yes, Belichick lost some games in Cleveland, but he really built a great foundation that continued for a long time.

    In 2000 when he came to NE he did the same thing.

    Would he have won any of the Super Bowls without Brady? Who knows. It obviously is very important to have an elite QB to win even 1 Super Bowl and to win many you have to have the very best QB. Brady was an essential part. However, so were the other 52 guys. Brady would not be Brady without Drafting Gronk and developing Edeleman for example. Brady is still with Gronk to this day. Belichick did that. He took a risk on a guy with a ridiculous injury history and he became the greatest player at his position in history.

    Yes, Brady won in Tampa. He’s the greatest QB ever and he went to a very talented team and helped to bring in some other key talented players. That was a winning formula.

    Meanwhile after only 1 year of missing the playoffs, BB competed for the division during a big part of the year in 2021 and made the playoffs with a rookie QB. Pretty amazing. And when you compare the Tampa roster with the NE roster, are there any players on the NE offense that would have made the Tampa roster at the start of the season? Maybe one or two if any.

    Belichick is incredible and so is Brady. Counting wins and losses and Super Bowls doesn’t do either of them justice, or the many great players that that have been around them.

  17. Bullcharger,

    Gianta had top 10 offense in 1986 with a RB of 1500 yards.

    In 1990 season playoff, Parcel’s offense played 39 minutes against 49ers in NFCCG and 40 plus minutes against Bills in SB.

    Consider that Parcel gave Belichick everything a DC could ask for, please why Belichick deserves so much credita for Giants 2 SB.

