Kayvon Thibodeaux in red jersey at Giants OTAs, but no long-term health concerns

USA TODAY Sports

First-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has made a good early impression on the Giants, but his on-field work has been limited this week.

Thibodeaux is wearing a red jersey in practice after picking up an unknown injury in a practice late last week. The injury kept him out of full team work this week, but head coach Brian Daboll said that the team isn’t concerned about an absence extending into training camp this summer.

“I don’t think there’s really any [long-term concerns],” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “We’ll see. It’s day-to-day. I’m talking about everybody. I think the red jersey guys are making progress and hopefully we’ll have everybody ready to go.”

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said that Thibodeaux was his No. 1 guy in this year’s draft class and linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said that if Martindale “created an outside linebacker in a lab” it would have been Thibodeaux. That bodes well for his role in the defense even if he’s unable to get in a full schedule of workouts this spring.