Kellen Mond: Coaching change is good for me, there’s more flavor in the offense

Getty Images

When Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked if he wanted to take a look at quarterback Kellen Mond in Week 18 after a brief mop-up appearance in Week 17, his answer of “not particularly” added to a list of comments he made over the year that suggested the coach wasn’t thrilled about the choice to add Mond in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Given that, Mond’s answer about whether he thinks the change to Kevin O’Connell as the team’s head coach will be good for him probably won’t come as much of a surprise.

“I think so,” Mond said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I think Kevin, he’s obviously a young guy and he has some youth, especially with his offense. I think he’ll add a little bit more flavor. I think that’s something that the fans were missing a little bit last year.”

Mond said he never spoke to Zimmer after those late season comments and didn’t take offense to them before adding that it is “all fun and games” in a new year with a new coach. That coach had some positive things to say about Mond recently, so it’s hard to argue that the O’Connell era is shaping up to be a better one for the quarterback.