Maxx Crosby: Chandler Jones has been incredible since Day One

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders added edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency, bringing him over from the Cardinals to reunite him with head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

But they also have paired him opposite edge rusher Maxx Crosby — who signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension in March.

In his Thursday press conference, Crosby said he and Jones have gotten off to a strong partnership.

“Chandler’s been incredible since [he] got here,” Crosby said. “He’s a great leader. I think he’s going into Year 11 now. He’s got over 100-plus sacks. So I’m constantly asking him questions.

“The cool thing about Chandler is he’s one of the most humble dudes I’ve met. He’s super humble for the things he’s done. He asks me stuff all the time and it throws me off because I look at his career and that’s something that I aspire to do. He’s been incredible since Day One and is definitely someone I look up to.”

Jones was a Pro Bowler last season after recording 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 26 QB hits, and six forced fumbles for the Cardinals.

Crosby was a Pro Bowler, too, having recorded 8.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, and seven pass breakups for the Raiders.