Omar Khan won’t change Steeler policy of not negotiating contracts during season

Omar Khan has worked on the contracts for a lot of extensions during his time with the Steelers, but he’s in the lead chair for the first time now that he’s been hired as the team’s new General Manager.

There are a couple of players in line for extensions before the start of the 2022 season. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are both in the final year of their deals and Johnson’s been away from OTAs, but Khan wasn’t asked about specifically about either player’s situation at a Friday press conference. He did speak generally about the team’s approach.

“Those discussions are always going to be, you know, we’re going to get in a room and decide what the best timing is for that,” Khan said. “And those big decisions are always going to be Steeler decisions.”

The Steelers have long set a Week 1 deadline for contract talks to wrap up or be tabled until after the season. Khan said that policy will remain in place, but was not asked about whether the team would guarantee money beyond the first year of a deal. They traditionally didn’t do that, but linebacker T.J. Watt‘s contract broke that mold.

Once the team does sit down with Fitzpatrick and Johnson, we’ll see if that was a one-time aberration or not.