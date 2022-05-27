Pete Carroll: Marquise Goodwin brings “something unique” to offense

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin this week and head coach Pete Carroll saw enough of Goodwin during his time with the 49ers to know what he brings to the offense.

Goodwin was a track star in college and went to the 2012 Olympics as a long jumper, so it’s little surprise that speed has been his calling card throughout his football career as well. Carroll noted that speed while discussing why the team decided to bring Goodwin onto the roster.

“I’m excited, anytime somebody brings something unique, which this guy is historically really, really fast,” Carroll said, via Liz Mathews of USAToday.com. “We played against him and we have respect for him from all of that. We really thought, seriously, about drafting him way back then, so we are happy to get it done.”

The Seahawks haven’t decided who will be throwing passes this fall, but the presence of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at receiver should leave Goodwin with chances to use that speed to get open for their passes against 1-on-1 coverage.