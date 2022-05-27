Report: No deal imminent for Colin Kaepernick, Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT
The Colin Kaepernick workout with the Raiders, by all indications, went well. However, it doesn’t mean the Raiders will be adding him to the team any time soon.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, no deal is imminent.

Per multiple reports, Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning were impressive. That should surprise no one. He’s been working out constantly over the past five years while waiting for a chance to show what he can do. Thus, his arm should be as strong as it always has been. He should be in great overall shape.

And just because the Raiders aren’t signing Kaepernick right now, it doesn’t mean they won’t. If they decide during OTAs or minicamp that any of the current backups aren’t good enough, he could be out and Kaepernick could be in.

Meanwhile, and as PFT reported on Thursday, two other teams were interested in Kaepernick before the Las Vegas workout. Will those teams now bring him in?

We’ll see. We’ll see if he gets more workouts. We’ll see if he gets a roster spot. We’ll see if he has a chance to practice in training camp or play in the preseason. We’ll see if one year as a backup does for him what it did for, say, Mitch Trubisky.

  1. So no accuracy, can’t dissect plays and make proper adjustments. Nothing to see here. Anyone can throw a football far, just ask JaMarcus Russell.

