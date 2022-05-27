Revenge porn lawsuit against Von Miller dismissed

Getty Images

A lawsuit was filed against Bills linebacker Von Miller alleging he sent an explicit photo of a woman to two other people earlier this year, but it will not be an issue for him to deal with as he moves toward the 2022 season.

TMZ Sports reports that court documents show that the suit against Miller has been dismissed. The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means that another suit making the same claim cannot be filed.

It’s not known if the case was dismissed following a settlement, but the plaintiff in the case was seeking monetary damages from Miller.

Miller has not made any public comment about the suit and its dismissal may mean that remains the case as he prepares for his first season in Buffalo.