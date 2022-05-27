Should Aaron Rodgers be at “voluntary” OTAs?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
It’s OTA season. Voluntary OTA season. Voluntary but not really voluntary.

Players don’t have to be there. Most who stay away have some plausible business reason for doing so — even though there’s a very real business risk associated with a player working out on his own.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, for example, isn’t setting foot on a practice field until he gets his new contract. That’s smart. For Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could have his new contract whenever he wants it, his reasons for skipping the sessions during which the offense is being installed aren’t known.

Then there’s Aaron Rodgers. The Packers gave him a mammoth new contract after he decided not to retire or request a trade. He’s now getting more than $50 million per year. Meanwhile, the team’s receiver room is undergoing major overhaul following the trade of Davante Adams. And Rodgers isn’t there for the process of moving forward with new pieces at the position.

He doesn’t have to be, but (frankly) he should be. It’s critical to start building a rapport with newcomers like Sammy Watkins and second-round rookie Christian Watson. Although many (including Rodgers) have pushed the idea that the Packers have found plenty of great receivers in rounds two and three of the draft, none were expected to walk through the door as the No. 1 guy. Watson is.

Why wouldn’t Rodgers want to be there to begin the process of helping Watson get more comfortable in advance of training camp? Rodgers presumably wants to add to his legacy by winning another Super Bowl. Why wouldn’t he take full advantage of the opportunity to work with Watson and Watkins and the rest of the receivers in a less rushed and stressful environment?

While it won’t necessarily make the team any better in 2022, it won’t make the Packers any worse. And maybe that extra time spent in May and June will help the Packers, you know, not lose at home in the playoffs in January. Again.

This isn’t about whether Rodgers needs the OTA reps in order to be the best version of himself when the real games start. This is whether other players need Rodgers there to be the best version of themselves.

They surely do.

30 responses to “Should Aaron Rodgers be at “voluntary” OTAs?

  3. If he cared about his team and not losing the first round of the playoff, the answer is yes.

  4. What happens if Kyler Murray pops his Achilles at his local gym when he could have been at the facility? Whoops.

  5. A question only asked because there’s a lull in news between the draft and training camp. In a couple months no one will think a split second whether he attended OTAs.

  6. yes he should be. if it will stop him rolling his eyes everytime a receiver doesnt catch one of his passes is reason enough.
    The timing and getting on the same page with his new receiver corps is another.
    But who cares, you need an excuse for falling short in the playoffs again, right?

  7. Of course he should, but no surprise he isn’t. He’s all about me, as evidenced by his disowning of his own family.

  8. This is the second time in a couple weeks you ran this not “news” but “olds” story. I said it then and I’ll say it again. Rodgers told the Packers months ago he’s not coming to OTA’s

  9. He absolutely should. Not for him necessarily but part of being a NFL QB and a leader on the time is to help others succeed. Especially his receiving corp. which will need all the help they can get. As far as I can remember the QBs on teams who actually win playoff games, tend to show up to OTAs. And also often organize their own extra practices with their receivers outside of team activities.

  12. The kind of chemistry you’re talking about literally takes years to develop. Watson isn’t going to have it with Rodgers this year under any circumstance, and Rodgers no-showing a few weeks in late May and early June while Watson is still trying to get a grasp of the playbook isn’t going to make that much of a difference.

  14. I’ll trade some time in OTAs for him playing more in the preseason this year. The new guys are all learning the playbook still so this lets them get up to speed with the plays before Rodgers shows up and the pressure increases.

    Don’t want any of the rooks getting in Rodgers doghouse before they even know the playbook.

  15. He just won MVP. You’d think he’d actually do something to win it.

  17. Who’s he going to throw to? He gonna throw the ball to Jake from State Farm?

  18. Clearly voluntary workouts are a litmus test for who’s really all in. And I think that’s great. It’s not as if they’re in pads smacking each other. They’re in shorts, reuniting, maybe getting into the playbook a bit. What it really is, is, who’s all in? If a player only shows up when the CBA tells him he has to, I’d get rid of that player, regardless of how great he thinks he is. It’s about attitude and priorities. I think it’s insulting that Aaron makes sure to post Hawaiian vacation pics DURING his teams OTA’s, when he’s basically the only no-show.

  19. Prima donnas march to their own beat, haven’t we learned that by now?

  20. I love how so many talking heads believe Rodgers is the better qb between he and Brady. I doubly love how Brady chose sacrifice: money, time, his personal life for championships. I know at the end in NE he wasn’t there for everything voluntary but he was there for all of it for most of his career there would never sink his team with the kind of contract Rodgers just signed basically to spite the GB front office. I’m not saying players shouldn’t get as much money as they can if they want but it is a choice that impacts the team, that’s not debatable. Give me Brady over Rodgers every single day and twice on Sunday

  21. Who cares? All his rookie WRs who have issues with routes and holding on to passes. Opps, no timing, dropped another one. Got the stare.

  23. This is that valuable time in the off-season when Aaron searches for for a new celebrity girlfriend that’s going to later dump him because he’s more into football than he is into them.

  24. For what he’s being paid he shouldn’t have to be told to be there……………………….he should definitely be there. Something tells me the Packers have had their run, a monster will come from the NFC North and it won’t be the Packers!

  26. theoriginalsurferbob says:
    May 27, 2022 at 8:19 pm

    Clearly voluntary workouts are a litmus test for who’s really all in.

    ++++++++

    When did virtue-signaling become so entrenched?

  27. Let the newcomers learn how to “wax on, wax off” first before they learn karate. Learn the book/routes first, no need to waste Rodgers time.

  28. “A question only asked because there’s a lull in news between the draft and training camp. In a couple months no one will think a split second whether he attended OTAs.” This dude is right–nobody will care soon.

  30. Usually this time of year he’s getting ready for a big golf tournament, the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe July 6-10.

Leave a Reply

