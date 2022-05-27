Steelers hire Sheldon White, promote Dan Colbert, announce Andy Weidl as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Steelers announced the hirings of Andy Weidl and Sheldon White on Friday, along with the promotion of Dan Colbert.

Weidl was one of six finalists for the Steelers’ General Manager job that went to Omar Khan. He has joined Khan as assistant General Manager.

Weidl, a Pittsburgh native, began his career in the NFL with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant from 1998-99. He worked for the Saints and the Ravens before joining the Eagles’ front office in 2016.

White joins the Steelers as director of pro scouting after a season as a scout for the Commanders. He previously worked in the Lions’ front office for 19 seasons before moving on to Michigan State.

Colbert, the son of former Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, will take over as director of college scouting. He is in his 12th season with the team, working as a player personnel intern and a college and pro scout.