Travis Kelce on being underpaid: Money is secondary, I’m here for the legacy and the team

Getty Images

On #PFTPM last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it “boggles my mind.” But Kelce says he’s not concerned about it.

Instead, Kelce says that his primary concern is winning games and continuing to build on his status as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

“I appreciate Kittle saying that,” Kelce said. “That’s my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is. But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had. I put a lot into this, man. Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy and I’m here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. So that’s my main focus. That’s why I’m here.”

The 32-year-old Kelce has four years left on a contract that pays him an average of just under $15 million a year.