Antonio Brown says he’s not playing in 2022

When we last saw Antonio Brown on an NFL football field, the receiver was doing a shirtless sprint to the locker room during a Jan. 2 game between the Buccaneers and Jets. Was that the last game of Brown’s career?

Brown has received no interest in free agency after his meltdown, which prompted the Buccaneers to release him, as well as his refusal to undergo ankle surgery without a commitment from a team.

Interviewed during a Fan Controlled Football game, Brown said he is done with the NFL.

“Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”

Asked if he would suit up in 2022, Brown said, “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Earlier this month, out of the blue, Brown stated on social media a desire to retire as a member of the Steelers.

If Brown is done, and there’s no indication any team would even consider signing him, he will finish his career with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns as well as a lot left on the table. “What if . . .” surely will follow Brown post-career as he had Hall of Fame ability.