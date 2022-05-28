Bears and other Chicago sports teams donate $300,000 in response to Uvalde shooting

Getty Images

The Chicago Sports Alliance isn’t just issuing statements. It’s taking action.

The group of five Chicago pro sports teams (Bears, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox, and Blackhawks) have donated $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that hopes to end school shootings.

“It is our responsibility to those innocent lives lost to do more,” the group said. “We are committed to making a difference through our responses in this gun violence epidemic. Lives depend on it. This is not a game.”

We all need to do more. We can do more. Hopefully, more will lend their voices to the cries for change — and will donate some money to the effort to bring it to fruition.