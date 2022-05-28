Bears and other Chicago sports teams donate $300,000 in response to Uvalde shooting

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
The Chicago Sports Alliance isn’t just issuing statements. It’s taking action.

The group of five Chicago pro sports teams (Bears, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox, and Blackhawks) have donated $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that hopes to end school shootings.

“It is our responsibility to those innocent lives lost to do more,” the group said. “We are committed to making a difference through our responses in this gun violence epidemic. Lives depend on it. This is not a game.”

We all need to do more. We can do more. Hopefully, more will lend their voices to the cries for change — and will donate some money to the effort to bring it to fruition.

