Darren Waller: My agent is working on my contract

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller is due to make $7 million in compensation this season. That ranks 15th in the NFL at his position, and he ranks 17th in average pay for tight ends.

Waller has outplayed the contract he signed in 2019 as he has two years and no guaranteed money left on the deal.

Waller, though, has continued to participate in the Raiders’ voluntary offseason program despite his desire for a new deal, letting his agent handle negotiations.

“My agent is working on that,” Waller said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made.”

Browns tight end David Njoku received a four-year $56.75 million deal with $28 million guaranteed this week. That makes him the fifth-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

In his five-year career, Njoku has 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the past three seasons, Waller has 252 receptions for 3,006 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Raiders are going to pay Waller, and he is going to get a better deal than Njoku received from the Browns. The only question is: When?