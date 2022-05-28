Is Todd Boehly still pursuing the Broncos?

Getty Images

It’s been believed for weeks that Dodgers co-owner and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was a candidate to buy the Denver Broncos. He possibly won’t be, after all.

In a recent item reporting that Mat and Justin Ishpia have become bidders for the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News.com mentioned that it’s currently unclear whether Boehly remains in the running for the purchase.

Boehly, unlike other groups, has not yet visited the team facility, given that he has been focused on finalizing the purchase of the Chelsea soccer club for $4.25 billion.

The Ishbias have visited the team, as have Walmart heir Rob Walton and 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. Media mogul Byron Allen also is believed to be in the mix.

The Broncos are expected to sell for at least $5 billion.