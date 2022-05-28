San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler skips national anthem over Uvalde shooting

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2022, 8:35 AM EDT
Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants
Six years ago, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick chose not to stand for the national anthem, in to bring awareness to police violence against Black and Brown citizens. Now, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler is making a similar gesture, sparked by exasperation over the nation’s collective failure to protect children in school from being massacred by a weapon of war purchased legally by an 18-year-old.

Instead of kneeling or sitting while the song plays, Kapler will remain away from the field. He said he will proceed with his peaceful protest indefinitely.

Until I feel better about the direction of our country,” Kapler said, via Evan Webeck of the Bay Area News Group. “I don’t expect it to move the needle, necessarily. It’s just something I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”

Kapler said he wished he had done more on Tuesday, when the Giants played the Mets after the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The game was preceded by a moment of silence for the victims, followed by the playing of the anthem by Metallica.

“I knew that I was not in my best space mentally, and I knew that it was in connection with some of the hypocrisy of standing for the national anthem and how it coincided with the moment of silence and how those two things didn’t sync up well for me,” Kapler said.

Kapler explained the situation in his personal blog on Friday.

“Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self congratulatory glorification of the ONLY country where these mass shootings take place,” Kapler wrote. “My brain said drop to a knee; my body didn’t listen. I wanted to walk back inside; instead I froze. I felt like a coward. I didn’t want to call attention to myself. I didn’t want to take away from the victims or their families. There was a baseball game, a rock band, the lights, the pageantry. I knew that thousands of people were using this game to escape the horrors of the world for just a little bit. I knew that thousands more wouldn’t understand the gesture and would take it as an offense to the military, to veterans, to themselves.

“But I am not okay with the state of this country. I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity. I wish that I could have demonstrated what I learned from my dad, that when you’re dissatisfied with your country, you let it be known through protest. The home of the brave should encourage this.”

Indeed it should. America isn’t great simply because we’re all expected to believe it and to say it — and to shun anyone who dares to disagree or to join the herd in a collective display of mandatory patriotism. America has to earn its greatness. Currently, in Kapler’s estimation, it isn’t.

His gesture comes at a time when Kaepernick finally, after five years of being ignored due to owners who simply lack the moral and financial courage to do the right thing (i.e., NFL owners are cowards), has gotten a workout with the Raiders. If others are committed to doing the right thing, of standing firm in the face of those who will huff and puff, Kaepernick will get more opportunities after more than a half-decade of getting none.

Like Kapler, Kaepernick participated in a peaceful protest. Kaepernick acted within the applicable NFL rules. He did nothing wrong.

With so much mayhem and carnage flowing from an unreasonable obsession, and wholly unrealistic interpretation, of the Second Amendment, it would be nice if those who live in the greatest nation on earth had a full commitment to the plain language of the First Amendment. And it would be great if some of the richest and most powerful people in the country set the right example for the rest of us.

17 responses to “San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler skips national anthem over Uvalde shooting

  2. ACTION is needed and this is just’ I’m upset gesture’ we ALL HAVE. It serves no MEANINGFUL ACTION! Until as a nation does alot of change ,this unfortunately may continue to happen. The point is ACTION is needed not gestures

  3. And what would this accomplish? Is this magically going to do anything? No. Not at all. He’s just doing it for attention. If you were trying to do something, do something with action. Sitting, not being there for the anthem does nothing. Absolutely nothing. All it does is divide people further, despite whether you’re for or against it.

  4. There are 45,000 deaths a year due to gun violence and the VAST majority of them are due to inner city gang violence with many innocent children among the victims.

    The majority of these shootings are in gun-free cities and unsurprisingly the shooters did not check with the law first before they shot their victims.

    There is certainly room to make it more difficult to obtain these guns, but my hunch is that it will make us feel better that we “did something”, but unfortunately not sure how effective they will be in stopping these shootings.

  6. You know it’s desperation time when things get so far out of hand that a baseball coach has to grab the leadership position for this nation. And when the folks who are allowing these slaughters of human life are calling themselves pro-lifers, you know we’ve been fooled.

  7. As long as we allow our politicians to be bought by lobbyists, we can’t expect meaningful change. Sandy Hook proved there is no mass shooting so horrific that it will change the willingness of the gun lobby to buy politicians and their willingness to be bought. The focus needs to be on the politicians to make legal changes. Most people in this country want background checks and limits on high-capacity magazines and weapons. Take the gun lobby out of the picture and let’s find out which politicians give a damn about the lives of their constituents.

  9. America DOES NOT have a gun problem. We have a bullet problem

  12. Just what we need a fool who doesn’t understand the situation having his idiocy amplified by another fool who doesn’t understand the situation.

  13. Yep I wish the elected would give their balls a tug and do something.

    Man up and do what the vast majority of the public wants.

    As a dad it is hard to watch any more of this. As a gun owner I know it is too easy. This is not that hard. The last one could not have happened with the simple laws that the vast majority of Americans want.

    I appreciate anyone with a platform using it. If it helps stop the insanity.

  14. Kapler is a dope. He lasted for five minutes in Philadelphia. As for the commentary on the second amendment, that’s what’s unreasonable. Passing Morgan laws is absolutely not going to help the problem. Or someone has to do is think it through. Who are you going to take the guns from? Who is going to be prevented from buying? Hint: it’s not the people we are trying to stop. Sure, we can raise the age to buy long guns and we can limit magazine capacity and mandate training and expand background checks to private sales. That’s all reasonable. But none of it is going to solve or even make the problem better. The flaw in thinking like that is that because you pass laws, bad people are going to follow them. You could have a mandatory nationwide buyback of all long guns and this would still happen at the same rate. The only answer is to harden the targets and to address mental and emotional health head on. Otherwise, you’ll just have a bunch of people like me turning in their guns.

  15. I seriously can’t understand people, children are being massacred, nothing is been done and they keep defending politicians as a way to “screw the other side”, this thing shouldn’t be political.

  16. This is one topic that I can see both sides of the argument. I think it’s okay if we make it tougher and more stringent for people to get guns (especially anyone under 21). While at the same time, maybe using armed security guards at “soft targets” like schools could potentially discourage people from picking these places as targets or maybe stop the carnage faster and limit the casualties.

  17. Kapler absolutely has a First Amendment right to protest. I fear that this move could split the locker room. I’d guess that there are at least a few card carrying members of the NRA on the Giants roster who will disagree with Kapler.

