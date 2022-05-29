Aidan Hutchinson would love to sack Tom Brady

So much for one Michigan man deferring to another Michigan man.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, via JoeBucsFan.com, recently told Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere that Hutchinson would love to put on the ground a quarterback who left Ann Arbor literally before Hutchinson was even born.

“I mean I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson said. “So like if I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up.

“He may not get back up,” Jordan replied. “He’s 45 or something like that.”

The Lions won’t face the Bucs this year, unless they cross paths in the playoffs. (Stop laughing; it’s not a crazy thought.) The Saints and Jordan will see Brady, at least twice. Brady has never beaten New Orleans in the regular season during his time in Tampa. Jordan really shouldn’t rattle the old man’s cage.

No one should. Regardless of Brady’s years, he continues to find supreme motivation in any and all action or perceived evidence of disrespect. Never underestimate him. Never give him even more reason to be focused on doing whatever he has to do to beat you. Because he will become more determined — and thus more likely — to do it.

  1. Tommy couldn’t even score one point against Taysom Hill’s Saints last year Lolol. Peyton Manning would have never done that.

    Proving yet again that when the system breaks down… so does Tommy. That’s why he is a system QB and nothing more.

  2. He should probably stick to talking about things that might actually happen, like breaking his ankle again.

  3. That “system” QB may have not beaten the Saints but he won a playoff game with a receiving corp decimated by injuries while the Saints were sitting at home on the couch.

  4. Maybe we should, like, let him, like, dream. Because it could, like, happen. Taylor Heinicke, like, nearly led the Washington, Like, Football Team to a win, like, in a playoff game over Tom, like, Brady. So, like, anything could happen.

